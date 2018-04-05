Amarillo police looking for wanted sex offender

Daniel Chaparro is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and failing to register as a sex offender (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a wanted sex offender.

Daniel Chaparro is wanted by Potter County officials for failing to register as a sex offender and a parole warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

