Amarillo Museum of Art to feature AC and WTAMU student and faculty work

AMoA features artwork from AC and WTAMU students and faculty (Source: Amarillo Museum of Art)

The opening reception of the Amarillo College/ West Texas A&M University Student/Faculty Exhibition will be this Friday, April 6.

Starting at 6:45 p.m., the exhibition will showcase the best works from current students and faculty at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

Students and faculty from both schools will share about their art, and drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be provided by the Amarillo Museum of Art Alliance.

The exhibition will be at the museum until April 22.

The museum is located at 2200 South Van Buren on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College.

