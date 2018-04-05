First-ever RAM clinic to open in Clovis this weekend, offer free medical services

This weekend, Clovis citizens who are uninsured can receive free medical services at a Remote Area Medical clinic.

The first-ever RAM clinic in New Mexico will offer services of dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, flu shots, women's health exams and general medical exams.

All services are free, and no identification is required.

Starting at 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, the clinic parking lot of the Curry County Event Center located at 1900 East Brady Avenue will open, and ticket distribution will begin at 3:00 a.m. Patients will be seen in chronological order by their ticket number when clinic doors open at 6:00 a.m.

The same schedule will be followed on Sunday, April 8.

RAM is a major non-profit provider of mobile medical clinics that delivers free dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals.

For more information about the clinic or RAM, call (865) 579-1530.

