Tickets available for 'Feed, Clothe, Love & Lift' event

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Feed, Clothe, Love & Lift event features CrossFit professionals, hopes to inspire healthy living (Source: Mission 2540) Feed, Clothe, Love & Lift event features CrossFit professionals, hopes to inspire healthy living (Source: Mission 2540)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo National Bank and Mission 2540 are hosting an event featuring legendary CrossFit professionals.

The event, "Feed, Clothe, Love & Lift," will start on April 6 at 6:30 p.m. with an exclusive dinner. The dinner will be at the ANB Skyline Conference Room on the 16th floor of ANB Plaza where a question and answer session with Rich Froning and Dan Bailey will follow the meal.

Tickets are $100 and are available here

On Saturday, April 7, a competition between area CrossFit reams will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Netplex Sports Complex. Admission is $5 per person, with kids age five and under free.

Amarillo National Bank and Mission 2540 hope the event inspires physical fitness and healthy living.

