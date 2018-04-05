Burglars caught on camera breaking into Amarillo store

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying suspects who were caught on camera breaking into an Amarillo store.

Officials say a store located on the 800 block of Martin Road has been broken into numerous times lately, and video was captured on surveillance cameras of the suspects involved in the burglaries.

If you have any information on these crimes, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to the identification and the arrest of those involved, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

