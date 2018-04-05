Thursday forecast: Warmer with less wind

Warmer temps and less wind for your Thursday, but we're tracking changes on the way for Friday.
As administrations and governments change over the years, trade relations can, as well.
The Multi Purpose Event Venue (MPEV) is beginning to take shape in downtown Amarillo.
Nearly 120 animals are now in the care of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) following an investigation into the Dreampower Foundation Sanctuary in Clayton.
With minimal rain since last October, cities around the Panhandle are examining their drought contingency plans as summer approaches.
