Thursday forecast: Warmer with less wind

Warmer temps and less wind for your Thursday, but we're tracking changes on the way for Friday.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Temps are mild to start off the morning, in the 40's with light winds.

We warm back above normal this afternoon into the upper 70's and low 80's.

Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph under mostly sunny skies.

Overnight we stay mild on the 40's with a few clouds.

Our next cold front slowly moves through the area tomorrow.

This will bring cooler temps across the northern areas, but still warm into the 70's across the south.

The front will also bring back gusty winds, winds will be out of the north at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few showers may be possible behind the front.

Temps Friday night will be chilly dropping back into the 20's.

The weekend starts off cooler with temps in the 50's and 60's.

Gusty winds return Sunday and temps warm into the 70's.

Elevated to critical fire danger returns Sunday as another cold front moves through.

Warmer temps and high fire danger returns for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.