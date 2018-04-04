Guymon teachers hope to send message to Oklahoma lawmakers on 3rd day of protesting

Teachers in Guymon are protesting for a third day in hopes of sending a message to state lawmakers.
With minimal rain since last October, cities around the Panhandle are examining their drought contingency plans as summer approaches.
Students in the Canyon Independent School District can now pursue full associate degrees simultaneous to their high school education.
Crews are currently responding to a grass fire near Canadian.
Approximately every 20 minutes, someone in Texas is hurt or killed in a vehicular crash involving alcohol.
