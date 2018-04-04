Guymon teachers hope to send message to Oklahoma lawmakers on 3rd day of protesting

Teachers in Guymon are protesting for a third day in hopes of sending a message to state lawmakers.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Zach McIntyre has been a teacher at Guymon Public Schools for 16 years, and he is one of many Guymon teachers who have been at the Oklahoma capitol participating in a state-wide walkout as teachers demand more education funding from Oklahoma lawmakers.

"I have to make a living. I have a kid of my own, I have house payments, I have car payments," said McIntyre.

As he now takes his voice to the streets of downtown Guymon, McIntyre says he's had to take money from his own pocket to buy school supplies.

"Probably over $1,000 a year, but that's just a guess," he said.

He's not the only one.

"Per year, probably $200, $250," said counselor at Guymon High School Sherry Stonecipher.

"We get $100 at the beginning of the year where it could go toward anywhere, and after that's gone, it's out of our own pocket," said Guymon kindergarten teacher Cassidy Livengood.

Teachers say they've received support from their school board, and they're calling on lawmakers to make education a priority.

"So Oklahoma legislatures, please make it to where I can do my job," said McIntyre.

Guymon Public Schools will remain closed until Friday, April 6.

Teachers will then meet to discuss plans for next week.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.