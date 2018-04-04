Restaurant hosting fundraiser for first responders recovery

An area restaurant is hosting a fundraiser this afternoon to raise money for first responders recovery.

The fundraiser lasts until 9:00 p.m. this evening, at the North 40 Settlers Restaurant at 2545 Perryton Parkway.

The fundraiser will have $3 burger specials, discounts for all first responders, and all tips will be donated to the first responders recovery.

