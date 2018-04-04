Moore County officials searching for wanted woman - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moore County officials searching for wanted woman

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Tamera Shay Lee is wanted by Moore County officials for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers) Tamera Shay Lee is wanted by Moore County officials for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County officials are asking for the public's help locating a wanted fugitive.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Tamera Shay Lee, 22, is wanted by Moore County officials for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

If you know where she may be, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.

If your tip leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a cash reward. 

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly