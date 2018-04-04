Moore County officials searching for wanted woman

Tamera Shay Lee is wanted by Moore County officials for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)

Moore County officials are asking for the public's help locating a wanted fugitive.

Tamera Shay Lee, 22, is wanted by Moore County officials for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

If you know where she may be, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.

If your tip leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

