Canyon ISD students can now pursue associate degrees during high school

Students in the Canyon Independent School District can now pursue full associate degrees simultaneous to their high school education.
Crews are currently responding to a grass fire near Canadian.
Approximately every 20 minutes, someone in Texas is hurt or killed in a vehicular crash involving alcohol.
The first flight from Amarillo to Phoenix happened this morning, and now Amarillo residents have easier access to the western half of the United States.
We made it to the middle of the work week, but we are still looking at gusty winds and high fire danger.
