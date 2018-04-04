Canyon ISD students can now pursue associate degrees during high school

Students in the Canyon Independent School District can now pursue full associate degrees concurrently with their high school education.

Beginning in 9th grade, CISD students can take classes that count towards high school and college credit with Amarillo College.

"We are so privileged to welcome CISD into the Diplomas and Degrees program," said Amarillo College President Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart. "We believe this is truly a win-win. Canyon schools have a track record of producing excellent scholars, and the benefits to those who qualify for this program can be enormous in both time and money saved."

The Diplomas and Degrees program is primarily designed for students whose 8th grade Texas Success Initiative scores demonstrate college readiness.

School that are already in the Dual Credit network must formally opt in as partners of Diplomas and Degrees before students may take part in it.

Similar agreements have been made in the past with Ascension Academy, Amarillo Collegiate Academy, Amarillo ISD, Bushland and Highland Park schools.

