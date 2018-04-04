Amarillo on pace to break 2017 DWI record

Approximately every 20 minutes, someone in Texas is hurt or killed in a vehicular crash involving alcohol.

"The average cost for an Uber or a taxi is going to be about $10 here in Amarillo. That's going to be on the other side of about 10,000 if you get arrested for a DWI," said Corporal Jeb Hilton of the Amarillo Police Department.

As of April 1, APD has seen 232 alcohol-related offenses.

APD said, unfortunately, if the numbers continue this way, the department is on pace to reach, or even surpass, the 609 DWI cases seen last year.

"APD is wanting everyone to know that we are spreading awareness about this, we're seeing a problem," said Hilton "We have one of the highest numbers of fatality rates in cities our size in the state of Texas, and we want to bring those numbers down."

This is why the department is asking for help from the community.

"We want to make sure that you get home safe and that your family members get home safe," said Hilton.

Corporal Hilton says the department can not reiterate enough the importance of planning ahead.

"Some people say, 'Well I wasn't planning on drinking, but it happened.' Well, call a friend call a family member, call somebody, so that you don't put yourself in danger or somebody else," said Hilton. "People are dying from alcohol-related incidents on our roadways in Amarillo, and we want that to stop."

If you see a suspected intoxicated driver on the road, call the police.

