Crews responding to fire near Canadian

Fire near Canadian on US Highway 83 South and FM 3044 (Source: Hemphill County Sheriff's Office)

Crews are currently responding to a grass fire near Canadian.

According to the Hemphill County Sheriff's Office, the fire is at US Highway 83 South and FM 3044.

The fire is moving northeast.

