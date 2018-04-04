High Plains Food Bank working to expand senior food program to Borger

The High Plains Food Bank is working to expand a senior food program into Borger.

The non-profit organization is hosting a trial run event in Borger for seniors in the community as well as those in the surrounding communities.

Based on the number of seniors who are interested and may qualify, the High Plains Food Bank will determine the feasibility of offering this monthly program in the Borger area.

The event will be Friday, April 6 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Borger Salvation Army.

Those attending the event must bring one form of identification and one form of proof of income.

