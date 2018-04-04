Nonstop flights to and from Phoenix are here

Flights from Amarillo to Phoenix are here (Source: KFDA)

The first flight from Amarillo to Phoenix happened this morning, and now Amarillo residents have easier access to the western half of the United States.

Around 50 people showed up to the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport to witness the inaugural flight. This has been in the works since 2016.

One flight each direction will go out every day of the week. Since the flights only go out once a day, flights to Phoenix with stops in Dallas or Denver will still be available.

You can learn more about how these flights will bring more business into Amarillo and keep existing industry in the area here.

