Officials: Man convicted of sexual assault may be in Lubbock area

The first flight from Amarillo to Phoenix happened this morning, and now Amarillo residents have easier access to the western half of the United States.
The first flight from Amarillo to Phoenix happened this morning, and now Amarillo residents have easier access to the western half of the United States.
We made it to the middle of the work week, but we are still looking at gusty winds and high fire danger.
We made it to the middle of the work week, but we are still looking at gusty winds and high fire danger.
Starting this upcoming school year, how your child's district is graded is about to change.
Starting this upcoming school year, how your child's district is graded is about to change.
The City of Borger is asking residents to collect and dispose of their trash, not only to clean the area but to get rid of any potential fire fuel.
The City of Borger is asking residents to collect and dispose of their trash, not only to clean the area but to get rid of any potential fire fuel.
Amarillo ISD AmeriCorps members celebrated National Service Recognition Day by giving back to the High Plains Food Bank on Tuesday.
Amarillo ISD AmeriCorps members celebrated National Service Recognition Day by giving back to the High Plains Food Bank on Tuesday.