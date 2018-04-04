Officials: Man convicted of sexual assault may be in Lubbock area

Bradley Allen Fisher may be in Lubbock area, wanted for failing to register as sex offender (Source: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

Officials from El Paso are searching for a man convicted of sexual assault who could be in the Lubbock area.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating Bradley Allen Fisher. Fisher, who has been convicted of sexual assault, previously reported to police that he was moving to Lubbock.

Officials say he failed to register with Lubbock authorities or any other law enforcement agency within the State of Texas and has now been labeled as "absconded."

Fisher was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of an 8-year-old child.

If you have any information on where he may be, call 911.

