Wednesday forecast: Windy with high fire danger

We made it to the middle of the work week, but we are still looking at gusty winds and high fire danger.

After a chilly morning with temps in the 20's and 30's, we warm back into the mid to upper 60's.

Winds will be out of the south at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Skies will be mostly sunny with very dry conditions.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 1- 9 pm today due to elevated to critical fire danger.

Overnight we remain mild with lows in the 40's with breezy winds.

Thursday will be a warmer day with temps back into the upper 70's and low 80's.

Our next cold front moves in Friday into Saturday.

Elevated to critical fire danger returns Sunday.

