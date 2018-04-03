'Trash Bash' allows Borger residents to help rid area of fire fuel

Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.
Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.
The City of Borger is asking residents to collect and dispose of their trash, not only to clean the area but to get rid of any potential fire fuel.
The City of Borger is asking residents to collect and dispose of their trash, not only to clean the area but to get rid of any potential fire fuel.
Starting this upcoming school year, how your child's district is graded is about to change.
Starting this upcoming school year, how your child's district is graded is about to change.
Two people have died after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Hartley County on Monday.
Two people have died after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Hartley County on Monday.
Crews are currently responding to a grass fire in Hutchinson County.
Crews are currently responding to a grass fire in Hutchinson County.