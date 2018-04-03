'Trash Bash' allows Borger residents to help rid area of fire fuel

The City of Borger is asking residents to collect and dispose of their trash, not only to clean the area but to get rid of any potential fire fuel.

"Trash Bash" is an biannual event that allows residents to turn over trash free of charge. Borger has already collected 27,000 pounds of trash this week.

Officials say this time of year is especially important for ridding trash because of fire season.

"Whenever there's bulk items and limbs, that is a very big hazard because it catches fire very quick," said Anthony Salcideo of the Borger Transfer Station. "It's good that we clean that up because it makes it easier on our fire department."

Officials add the effort also beautifies Borger and Hutchinson County as a whole.

"It gets rid of the clutter and beautifies Borger," said Salcideo. "Nobody wants their town all messed up."

The station, located on North Florida in Borger, accepts bulk items such as couches, tires, and lumber. It does not accept liquid or chemicals.

If you live in Hutchinson County and you would like to dispose of your trash, you can come to the transfer station until the end of the week between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

