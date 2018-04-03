New school ranking system could be useful for Texas educators

Starting this upcoming school year, the state ranking system for school districts is changing.

Under the Texas Education Agency's Every Student Succeeds Act, districts and campuses statewide will now receive a grade of A to F for overall performance.

Districts will also receive a grade for performance on student achievement, school improvement and performance of economically disadvantaged students.

Canyon Independent School District said they're preparing their educators for this new accountability system from the ground up.

Cameron Rosser, Canyon ISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, said this starts with an open line of communication across CISD, as well as with parents.

"We feel like that we're ready for that, said Rosser. "Anytime we have a new accountability system, we are going to look at the data, we are going to analyze that, and find ways to do what's best for students and to strengthen our programs."

Rosser said principals across the district will be trained on the A through F grading system.

"We want every single one of our students to progress and do better so that's what we'll take a look at. How are we going to get there, what are we going to do in the classroom, and interventions we are going to provide for every student," said Rosser.

As this upcoming school year will be the first for this grading system, Shirley Clark, Director of Accountability and School Improvement for Region 16 said they will serve as support, if needed, to all area districts.

"We will continue to do that this summer, and then into August right before ratings come out. And then for the schools identified as F districts we also provide support and technical assistance as they go through their improvement planning," said Clark.

This A through F grading system will take into account 15 factors, including race and ethnicity groups, as well as special education students.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.