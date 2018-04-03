Amarillo police seeking two armed robbery suspects

Amarillo Police Department is asking for the public's help finding two suspects who may have robbed a food truck.

Around 12:12 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Lockney on a report of an armed robbery.

Officers found a food truck with a man tied up inside.

The victim told the officers he was met by two men with guns near the 1800 block of Bell Avenue while returning the truck to a restaurant.

The suspects tied up the victim and drove the truck to the 1500 block of Lockey.

A shot was fired into the safe in the truck, but it was still sealed.

The suspects took money from the victim and fled on foot.

Anyone with information of this is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

