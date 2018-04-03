Amarillo ISD AmeriCorps students honored for service to community

Amarillo ISD AmeriCorps members celebrated National Service Recognition Day by giving back to the High Plains Food Bank on Tuesday.

AmeriCorps students then worked alongside other community groups in the food bank's garden.

The project also included a proclamation by Mayor Pro Tempore Eddy Sauer thanking the students for the impact their efforts have on Amarillo.

AmeriCorps students receive a monthly stipend and college assistance in return for their 675-hour service commitment to the organization.

