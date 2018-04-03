Officials: Fire in Hutchinson County contained

The Hutchinson County OEM has reported the fire north of the Carbon Plant area has been contained.

The fire burned approximately 100 acres.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Smoke was initially spotted by a member of the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office before being reported to fire dispatch.

No roadways were closed, and there were no evacuations.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.