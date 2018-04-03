Crews responding to grass fire in Hutchinson County

Amarillo ISD AmeriCorps members celebrated National Service Recognition Day by giving back to the High Plains Food Bank on Tuesday.
Crews are currently responding to a grass fire in Hutchinson County.
Canyon police responded to an incident at the Canyon Post Office earlier today.
Two people have died after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Hartley County on Monday.
Amarillo fire crews responded to a house fire this morning. The blaze began around 4:30 a.m. near the 7300 block of Amarillo Blvd.
