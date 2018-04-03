Crews responding to grass fire in Hutchinson County - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Crews responding to grass fire in Hutchinson County

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10) (Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10)
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Crews are currently responding to a grass fire in Hutchinson County.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

According to the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, the fire is north of the Carbon Plant area.

Drivers are advised to watch for responding emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly