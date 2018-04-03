Incident at Canyon Post Office was 'false alarm' - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Incident at Canyon Post Office was 'false alarm'

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

Canyon police responded to an incident at the Canyon Post Office earlier today.

Streets around the post office were blocked off. 

According to officials, a suspicious item was found in the parking lot.

The Canyon Police Department responded and deemed the item as non-hazardous.

The incident was ruled a false alarm. 

