2 people die after motorcycle collides with SUV in Hartley County

Two people have died after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Hartley County on Monday.

Around 2:34 p.m., DPS officials say 60-year-old Tom Boone III of Wyoming was driving a motorcycle towing a motorcycle trailer on US 87 in Hartley County.

At the same time, 44-year-old Tiffany Daniel of Dumas was driving an SUV in front of Boone.

According to DPS officials, Daniel made a U-turn in front of the motorcycle, causing Boone to crash into the SUV.

Boone was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger on the motorcycle, 60-year-old Rebecca Boone, was transported to the hospital in Amarillo where she later died.

Both Tom and Rebecca Boone were wearing helmets.

Daniel was not injured in the crash.

DPS officials say charges are pending upon the completion of the investigation.

