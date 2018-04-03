Local events scheduled for Sexual Assault Awareness Month 2018.

Tuesday, April 3rd: 6-9pm

WTAMU Legacy Hall. FSS will be participating in WTAMU’s Event: Men, Women, Sex and Violence, and How Men Can Help. We are supporting WT’s efforts to address sexual violence on college campuses, with a focal point on Special Guest, Social Researcher Dr. Jackson Katz.



Thursday, April 5th, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The 806, 2812 Sixth Street. Art Show (throughout month) and Open Mic Night. Slam poetry, short essays, no cover charge.



Tuesday, April 10, 5 p.m.

Amarillo City Hall. Amarillo City Council and Mayor Ginger Nelson will make a Proclamation at the City Council meeting to recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.



Wednesday, April 25th

National Wear Denim Day, in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness nationally.



Friday, April 27, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Embrace Your Voice Awareness Walk

Beginning at the FSS parking lot, 10th & Taylor, at 3 p.m., join the walk to the Old Potter County Courthouse, gather at the steps for a few words on

Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and walk back to FSS parking lot to close out the month’s activities.

TBD:

My Little Black Dress Does Not Mean Yes.

An event to raise awareness about sexual assault by acknowledging rape has nothing to do with what a woman wears. Women are encouraged to

wear a little black dress and men are asked to wear black to show their support.

FSS will have booths and presentations at local schools K-12 and Amarillo College throughout the month for

information on consent, dating violence, healthy relationships, and related topics.

