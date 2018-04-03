Fire crews respond to Amarillo Blvd. house fire

Amarillo fire crews responded to a house fire this morning.

The blaze began around 4:30 a.m. near the 7300 block of Amarillo Blvd.

The fire caused Amarillo Blvd. eastbound to be closed but crews have now opened the lanes to traffic.

The fire was under control 30 minutes later and a fire investigator has been called to the scene.

Further details are limited at this time but we'll continue to follow this story as more information is released.

