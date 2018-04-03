Tuesday's Weather: Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory in effect today

We are tracking a cold front through the viewing are this morning.

The front will move south, bringing cooler temps and gusty winds.

Temps will drop 40's and 50's this morning behind the front and will only warm into the 50's and low 60's this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Gusty wind will return, especially across the northwestern parts of the area.

Winds will be out of the north at 20-40 mph and gusts up to 55- 60 mph will be possible.

Winds will start to decrease throughout the afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning, High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect today.

We drop into the 20's and 30's overnight. Warmer temps and breezy winds return Wednesday.

