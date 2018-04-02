Drug Free Partners

NewsChannel 10 has partnered with the Law enforcement community to make this information center a reality.
A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids or antibiotics are more likely to develop childhood allergies.
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.
Women in the area can head to United Supermarkets this Tuesday for breast health education and a mammogram appointment.
Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.
Scientists who found a way to use amniotic fluid to sequence the entire genome of a fetus say the breakthrough could significantly increase detection of genetic conditions during pregnancy.
Hay fever sufferers often choose the wrong medication for their seasonal sniffles, new research suggests.
New research shows that for people with type 1 diabetes who can no longer sense when their blood sugar levels drop too low, an islet cell transplant can dramatically improve their lives.
Even though they know it's dangerous, many American drivers still talk on a cellphone or text while behind the wheel, a new survey finds.
Obesity rates in children have been rising for years, and the consequences of that extra weight may be showing up in cancer cases.
