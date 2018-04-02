Drug Free Partners

NewsChannel 10 has partnered with the Law enforcement community to make this information center a reality.

Thank you to our partners that include:

Potter County Sheriff's Department

Randall County Sheriff's Department

Carson County Sheriff's Department

Wheeler County Sheriff's Department

Oldham County Sheriff's Department

Potter County's District Attorney's office

These law officials see the impact of drug on our streets and in our city's youth and adult population.

Our combined hope is to bring education awareness to our community and allow each and everyone of us to stand together against the drug abuse in our communities.