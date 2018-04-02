Drug Free Partners - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Drug Free Partners

By Brent McClure, General Manager
Sheriff Sponsors

NewsChannel 10 has partnered with the Law enforcement community to make this information center a reality. 

Thank you to our partners that include: 

  • Potter County Sheriff's Department
  • Randall County Sheriff's Department
  • Carson County Sheriff's Department
  • Wheeler County Sheriff's Department
  • Oldham County Sheriff's Department
  • Potter County's District Attorney's office

These law officials see the impact of drug on our streets and in our city's youth and adult population. 

Our combined hope is to bring education awareness to our community and allow each and everyone of us to stand together against the drug abuse in our communities. 

Be Drug Free

