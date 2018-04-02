Learn more about household chemicals that are used to get a high.

Solvents, Glue and other Inhalants

The use of glue and other solvents is more popular with younger teens (in grades seven and eight) than older youth. These drugs are readily available in the form of household and commercial products and include nail polish remover, lighter fluid, cleaning fluids, paint thinner, gasoline, and model airplane cement. The users inhale fumes by holding a bag or cloth containing the substance over the face.

Short-term Effects

the person may experience a euphoric feeling, light-headedness, exhilaration and vivid fantasies

the person may experience nausea, drooling, sneezing and coughing, poor muscular control

Long-term Effects