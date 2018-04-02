What are Steroids? Are these in the same class as the others?

Steroids

The most common are the “anabolic steroids” which are a chemically made form of the male sex hormone, testosterone. Young people, particularly males, use steroids to help them perform better in athletics, increase their muscle size, and change their appearance. Steroids are illegal without a doctors prescription.

Short-term Effects

the person may become aggressive, edgy, impatient and paranoid

the person may experience mood swings

the person may experience headaches, nosebleeds, stomach aches, acne, increased blood pressure and heart beat

Long-term Effects