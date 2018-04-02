Learn more about Marijuana!

Marijuana

Cannabis is the third most popular drug used by youth. Marijuana (or “weed” or “pot”), hashish and hash oil are all from the cannabis plant. THC (delta-9-tetrahydro-cannabinol) is the active ingredient in cannabis that changes the mood and distorts the perceptions of the user. Levels of THC found in cannabis have more than doubled in the last twenty years; THC is more concentrated in hash and hash oil. As with any illicit drug, the exact strength of and additives to the drug can vary widely.

Methods of Use:

Marijuana comes from the dried buds, leaves, stems and seeds of the plant and somewhat resembles the herb oregano. It is smoked in pipes or in hand-rolled cigarettes, called “joints” or filled into hollowed-out cigars called “blunts”. It is sometimes cooked in foods or baked goods.

Hashish is a dried, caked resinous substance, found as soft or hard chunks which range in color from “blonde” to black. It is usually mixed with tobacco and smoked in pipes or joints.

Hash oil is an oily extract, usually stored in small glass containers called vials.

Cannabis Paraphernalia (Equipment and Accessories):

Small smoking pipes, often ornate, made of metal, wood, stone or plastic

Rolling papers which can be plain, colored, decorated or flavored

Water pipes, called “bongs”, that are made with hollow cylinders or round bulbs or bubbles or a combination of the two

Homemade smoking and water pipes made from pop cans or bottles

Small “baggies” or sealable plastic bags for holding the dried leaves

Short-term Effects of Using Cannabis:

the person will get a “high” feeling, often becoming more relaxed and talkative, less concerned about what he does or says

the person’s pulse rate, heart beat and blood pressure will rise; his eyes may get red

after a while, the person will become quiet and sleepy

if the person is drinking or using other drugs as well as cannabis, he or she may not be able to think clearly and his or her behaviour may change in ways that are not consistent with the effects of cannabis use alone

short-term memory, concentration and ability to think clearly will be impaired

the person may become anxious, confused, restless, excited; he may start seeing things and become anxious or panicky

Cannabis and Teens:

frequent marijuana use beginning in the teen years has been linked to lower IQ scores in adults

with repeated use there is an increased risk of mental health problems, such as psychosis, depression and anxiety

youth who are depressed or anxious are also more likely to use marijuana to deal with their symptoms

nearly 12% of teenage drivers report driving after smoking marijuana – doubling their risk of a crash