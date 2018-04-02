Help Your Children Understand the Safe Use of Medicine

Children can understand that people put good and bad things into their bodies. They know that milk and fruit will keep them strong and healthy but that too much of even good things can make them sick. They can learn that medicine can also be good for people but only when used properly.
As a parent, you can start to tell your children about medicines even when they are very young. For example:
Some children require medicine for health problems such as asthma or diabetes. It’s important for you and your child to understand what medicines do and to follow the doctor’s directions for use.
If you have any questions about any medicine, be sure to ask your doctor or pharmacist.
A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids or antibiotics are more likely to develop childhood allergies.
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.
Women in the area can head to United Supermarkets this Tuesday for breast health education and a mammogram appointment.
Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.
Scientists who found a way to use amniotic fluid to sequence the entire genome of a fetus say the breakthrough could significantly increase detection of genetic conditions during pregnancy.
Hay fever sufferers often choose the wrong medication for their seasonal sniffles, new research suggests.
New research shows that for people with type 1 diabetes who can no longer sense when their blood sugar levels drop too low, an islet cell transplant can dramatically improve their lives.
Even though they know it's dangerous, many American drivers still talk on a cellphone or text while behind the wheel, a new survey finds.
Obesity rates in children have been rising for years, and the consequences of that extra weight may be showing up in cancer cases.
