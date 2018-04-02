Fire near Claude now estimated at 6500 acres, 70 percent contain - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Fire near Claude now estimated at 6500 acres, 70 percent containment

By NewsChannel10 Staff
Source: Texas A&M Forest Service Source: Texas A&M Forest Service
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Texas A&M Forest Service currently estimates the fire at 6500 acres.

Crews are making good progress on the fire.

The service estimated the fire at 70 percent containment.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Single engine air tankers and an air attack aircraft have been ordered out of Amarillo.

The Texas A&M Forest Service ground resources are also responding to the fire. 

Crews said the flanks of the fire remain active.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly