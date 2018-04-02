Fire near Claude now estimated at 6500 acres, 70 percent containment

Weather outlook for Tuesday, April 3
Weather outlook for Tuesday, April 3
Texas A&M AgriLife is now using drones to aide in its research in finding the best wheat seed to harvest in the high plains and they say they've seen improvements on their research thanks to the new technology..
Texas A&M AgriLife is now using drones to aide in its research in finding the best wheat seed to harvest in the high plains and they say they've seen improvements on their research thanks to the new technology..
With permission and help from Husband's widow, Evelyn, the Airport Advisory Board is hoping to better tell the story of the airport's namesake.
With permission and help from Husband's widow, Evelyn, the Airport Advisory Board is hoping to better tell the story of the airport's namesake.
Splashing around and diving into the community pool is a summertime tradition for many.
Splashing around and diving into the community pool is a summertime tradition for many.
Counties and municipalities from across the Panhandle have worked together to create a registry to keep residents safe in the event of an emergency.
Counties and municipalities from across the Panhandle have worked together to create a registry to keep residents safe in the event of an emergency.