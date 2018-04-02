294 Fire: Multiple structures threatened, fire bumping into Highway 287

294 Fire: Multiple structures threatened, fire bumping into High - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By NewsChannel10 Staff
Source: Texas A&M Forest Service Source: Texas A&M Forest Service
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has jumped containment lines on the south side of the fire.

Multiple structures are threatened at this time, and the fire is bumping into Highway 287. 

The fire is currently estimated at 6,500 acres with 70 percent containment.

