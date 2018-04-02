294 Fire: Multiple structures threatened, fire bumping into Highway 287

Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has jumped containment lines on the south side of the fire.

Multiple structures are threatened at this time, and the fire is bumping into Highway 287.

Incident Update: #294Fire multiple structures threatened, wildfire is bumping into HWY 287. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) April 3, 2018

Incident Update: #294Fire in Armstrong and Donley counties has jumped containment lines on the south side of the fire, active behavior fire reported. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) April 3, 2018

The fire is currently estimated at 6,500 acres with 70 percent containment.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.