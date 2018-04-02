294 Fire: Multiple structures threatened, fire bumping into Highway 287

Canyon police are currently responding to an incident at the Canyon Post Office.
Canyon police are currently responding to an incident at the Canyon Post Office.
Two people have died after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Hartley County on Monday.
Two people have died after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Hartley County on Monday.
Amarillo fire crews responded to a house fire this morning. The blaze began around 4:30 a.m. near the 7300 block of Amarillo Blvd.
Amarillo fire crews responded to a house fire this morning. The blaze began around 4:30 a.m. near the 7300 block of Amarillo Blvd.
Weather outlook for Tuesday, April 3
Weather outlook for Tuesday, April 3
Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.
Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.