Fire near Claude now estimated at 6500 acres, 30 percent containment

By NewsChannel10 Staff
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Ten structures are currently threatened in the fire near Claude.

Texas A&M Forest Service currently estimates the fire at 6500 acres.

The service estimated the fire at 30 percent containment.

Single engine air tankers and an air attack aircraft have been ordered out of Amarillo.

The Texas A&M Forest Service ground resources are also responding to the fire. 

Crews said the flanks of the fire remain active.

