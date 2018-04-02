Fire near Claude now estimated at 6500 acres, 30 percent containment

Ten structures are currently threatened in the fire near Claude.

Texas A&M Forest Service currently estimates the fire at 6500 acres.

The service estimated the fire at 30 percent containment.

Single engine air tankers and an air attack aircraft have been ordered out of Amarillo.

The Texas A&M Forest Service ground resources are also responding to the fire.

Incident Update: #294Fire in Armstrong County now estimated at 6,500 acres with 30% containment. Active fire on flanks (sides) of fire. #txfire pic.twitter.com/HRmdgeezGH — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) April 3, 2018

Incident Update: #294Fire in Armstrong County an estimated 10 structures are threatened. Fire is under unified command with Texas A&M Forest Service, Claude VFD and Clarendon VFD. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) April 2, 2018

Crews said the flanks of the fire remain active.

