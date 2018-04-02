294 Fire: Crews mopping up hot spots, 80 percent contained. - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By NewsChannel10 Staff
Source: Texas A&M Forest Service Source: Texas A&M Forest Service
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Crews are now mopping up the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties.

24 homes were saved from the fire. One unoccupied home, one commercial barn, three other structures and about 80 round bales of hay were lost in the fire.

The fire is estimated at nearly 15,000 acres and is considered 80 percent contained.

Four large air tankers and two heavy helicopters flew in today to assist in gaining full containment of the fire. 

US Highway 287 was closed yesterday due to poor visibility.

"We're now settling into a multi-day attack," said Clay Bales with the Texas A&M Forest Service. "We're prepared to work on this fire down into the canyons for a few days."

