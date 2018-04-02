294 Fire: Air tankers and helicopters coming to assist today

Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.

Four large air tankers and two heavy helicopters are planned to be used today to assist in gaining full containment of the fire.

Incident Update: #294Fire in Armstong and Donley counties, four large air tankers (3000-gallons) and two heavy helicopters are planned to be used today to assist in gaining full containment of this fire. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) April 4, 2018

Four structures have burned, including an unoccupied house, a barn and two outbuildings.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire jumped containment lines on the south side of the fire.

There is no reported threat to towns or the Palo Duro Canyon State Park at this time.

US Highway 287 has been reopened after closing due to low visibility.

"We're now settling into a multi-day attack," said Clay Bales with the Texas A&M Forest Service. "We're prepared to work on this fire down into the canyons for a few days."

Incident Update: #294Fire there is currently no reported threats to any towns or the Palo Duro State Canyon Park from this fire. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) April 4, 2018

The fire is currently estimated at 15,000 acres and 60 percent contained.

Incident Update: #294Fire in Armstrong and Donley counties is now estimated at 11,000 acres with 50% containment. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) April 3, 2018

