294 Fire: Air tankers and helicopters coming to assist today

By NewsChannel10 Staff
Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.

Four large air tankers and two heavy helicopters are planned to be used today to assist in gaining full containment of the fire. 

Four structures have burned, including an unoccupied house, a barn and two outbuildings.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire jumped containment lines on the south side of the fire.

There is no reported threat to towns or the Palo Duro Canyon State Park at this time.

US Highway 287 has been reopened after closing due to low visibility.

"We're now settling into a multi-day attack," said Clay Bales with the Texas A&M Forest Service. "We're prepared to work on this fire down into the canyons for a few days."

The fire is currently estimated at 15,000 acres and 60 percent contained.

