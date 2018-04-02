294 Fire: 3 structures lost, highway closed between Clarendon and Claude

Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has jumped containment lines on the south side of the fire.

Three structures have been reported lost, and multiple structures remain threatened.

Highway 287 is shut down between Clarendon and Claude. Traffic is being detoured north and south at Claude via SH 207, east and west on I-40, and north and south on SH70 at Clarendon.

At this time, firefighters are holding the eastern and southern ends of the fire. The western flank of the fire is still very active.

Two helicopters are heading to the fire to assist in containment.

Incident Update: #294Fire Type 1 helicopter a Sikorsky S-70C is10-15 minutes away from the fire area, a second helicopter is also headed to the fire. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) April 3, 2018

The fire is currently estimated at 6,500 acres.

Claude High School's baseball game has been rescheduled due to the fire.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Incident Update: #294Fire an image of the current satellite heat signature. Please avoid the area. #txfire pic.twitter.com/9QiWOhueXT — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) April 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.