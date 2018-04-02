294 Fire: 3 structures lost, highway closed between Clarendon an - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

294 Fire: 3 structures lost, highway closed between Clarendon and Claude

By NewsChannel10 Staff
Source: Texas A&M Forest Service Source: Texas A&M Forest Service
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has jumped containment lines on the south side of the fire.

Three structures have been reported lost, and multiple structures remain threatened.

Highway 287 is shut down between Clarendon and Claude. Traffic is being detoured north and south at Claude via SH 207, east and west on I-40, and north and south on SH70 at Clarendon. 

At this time, firefighters are holding the eastern and southern ends of the fire. The western flank of the fire is still very active. 

Two helicopters are heading to the fire to assist in containment. 

The fire is currently estimated at 6,500 acres.

Claude High School's baseball game has been rescheduled due to the fire.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly