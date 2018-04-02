294 Fire: 24 homes saved, fire within containment lines

Crews are currently responding to a grass fire near Canadian.
Crews are currently responding to a grass fire near Canadian.
The first flight from Amarillo to Phoenix happened this morning, and now Amarillo residents have easier access to the western half of the United States.
The first flight from Amarillo to Phoenix happened this morning, and now Amarillo residents have easier access to the western half of the United States.
We made it to the middle of the work week, but we are still looking at gusty winds and high fire danger.
We made it to the middle of the work week, but we are still looking at gusty winds and high fire danger.
Starting this upcoming school year, how your child's district is graded is about to change.
Starting this upcoming school year, how your child's district is graded is about to change.
Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.
Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.