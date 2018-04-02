294 Fire: 24 homes saved, fire within containment lines

Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.

24 homes were saved from the fire. One unoccupied home, one commercial barn, three other structures and about 80 round bales of hay were lost in the fire.

The fire is estimated at 15,000 acres and is within containment lines at this point.

Incident Update: #294Fire Twenty-five homes were saved. One home unoccupied, 1 commercial barn, 3 other miscellaneous outbuildings and approximately 80 round bales of hay, is the total losses for this fire. Fire is within containment lines at this point. #txfire — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) April 4, 2018

Four large air tankers and two heavy helicopters flew in today to assist in gaining full containment of the fire.

Happening now: Large air tankers loading up with fire retardant in @ABIairport before departing to the #294Fire in Armstrong and Donley counties. #txfire pic.twitter.com/B6FYAgmexy — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) April 4, 2018

US Highway 287 was closed yesterday due to poor visibility.

"We're now settling into a multi-day attack," said Clay Bales with the Texas A&M Forest Service. "We're prepared to work on this fire down into the canyons for a few days."

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.