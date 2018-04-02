294 Fire: 11,000 acres and 50 percent contained, homes threatened

Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has jumped containment lines on the south side of the fire.

Three structures have been reported lost, and 10 to 12 homes remain threatened on the west side of the fire.

Highway 287 is shut down between Clarendon and Claude. Traffic is being detoured north and south at Claude via SH 207, east and west on I-40, and north and south on SH70 at Clarendon.

There are currently six fixed-wing aircraft, including three large air tankers, two helicopters and 10 dozers assisting with containment along with local fire engines.

The fire is currently estimated at 11,000 acres and is 50 percent contained.

Claude High School's baseball game has been rescheduled due to the fire.

Incident Update: @294Fire Crews are reporting great progress on the western flank of the of the fire. #txfire pic.twitter.com/zuKshYJhiF — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) April 3, 2018

