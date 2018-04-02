Moore County OEM seeking volunteers for emergency situations

Moore County officials are seeking volunteers to assist their emergency operations when disaster strikes.

Volunteers will work directly with the Emergency Operations Center.

Volunteers may be assigned various field duties, such as controlling traffic, assessing damage and storm spotting.

Applicants not interested in field work can assist at the Emergency Operations Center with various clerical duties and assistance for first responders.

Interested parties can call the Moore County Emergency Management Office at (806) 934-9520 or visit the Emergency Operations Center website to fill out an application.

A knowledge of Microsoft Office is preferred for those applying for office-based duties.

