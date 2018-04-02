'Resolve to Be Ready' app aims to prepare Panhandle area for emergencies

Counties and municipalities from across the Panhandle have worked together to create a registry to keep residents safe in the event of an emergency.

The Resolve to Be Ready notification registry is designed to help residents connect with their communities and receive alerts in case of disaster.

The service has partnered with the National Weather Service in Amarillo and Lubbock to relay alerts for your counties of choice.

If you are interested in receiving alerts, first sign up on the R2BR Mass Notification Registry website.

After registering, you can download the Fully Connect app on either iTunes or the Google Play Store to receive notifications on-the-go.

The app provides both emergency and weather notifications.

