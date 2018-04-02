'Resolve to Be Ready' app aims to prepare Panhandle area for emergencies

Crews are currently responding to a grass fire in Armstrong County east of Claude.
Texas A&M AgriLife is now using drones to aide in its research in finding the best wheat seed to harvest in the high plains and they say they've seen improvements on their research thanks to the new technology..
With permission and help from Husband's widow, Evelyn, the Airport Advisory Board is hoping to better tell the story of the airport's namesake.
Moore County officials are seeking volunteers to assist their emergency operations when disaster strikes.
Counties and municipalities from across the Panhandle have worked together to create a registry to keep residents safe in the event of an emergency.
