TxDOT begins replacing bridges along I-40 this week

Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to improve travel along I-40 this week.

The project will include the replacement of six bridges along I-40, including at Whitaker Road, Pullman Road and Lakeside Drive.

The project will also include:

Roadway improvements consisting of overlay work on the interstate’s eastbound and westbound main lanes from Nelson Street to the US 287 split.

Reversal of the westbound ramps between Spur 468 (Airport Drive/Juett Attebury Drive) and Whitaker Road.

Ramp profile modifications of the remaining ramps.

In preparation for the bridge work, the right lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed just before the Whitaker and Lakeside exits starting Monday, April 2.

On Wednesday, April 4, the right lane of I-40 eastbound, starting just north of the entrance ramp and east of the airport, will be closed at Pullman Road to set portable concrete traffic barriers.

Drivers are asked to be cautious when traveling through road construction zones.

