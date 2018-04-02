TxDOT begins replacing bridges along I-40 this week

Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to improve travel along I-40 this week.
WTAMU is hosting "An Evening with Brandon Stanton" as part of its Distinguished Lecture Series.
The City of Clovis is seeking community feedback as part of its comprehensive planning process.
Dignitaries from all levels of government will gather this week for the ribbon cutting of Pantex's new administration complex.
After a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9's, Inc., the Childress Police Department's K-9, Brit, will receive a new bullet and stab protective best.
