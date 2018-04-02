WTAMU will feature 'Humans of New York' creator in lecture series

WTAMU is hosting "An Evening with Brandon Stanton" as part of its Distinguished Lecture Series.

Stanton, creator of the Humans of New York blog and best-selling book, created the blog as a personal photography project in 2010.

It provides glimpses into the lives of visitors and residents on the streets of New York City, and asks them to share a story about themselves.

Stanton has since amassed more than 20 million followers on social media, released two best-selling books based on the blog and created a weekly series on Facebook.

The presentation will be at the First United Bank Center on April 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Attendance is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

