Clovis officials asking citizens to help with comprehensive planning

The City of Clovis is seeking community feedback as part of its comprehensive planning process.

Citizens are invited to participate in a survey to assist officials in deciding future programs and services for the city.

The survey takes around 10 minutes to complete.

Citizens looking for more information can call the Assistant City Manager at (575) 769-7828 or the Principal with Consensus Planning at (575) 764-9801.

