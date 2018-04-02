New Pantex administration building opening this week

Dignitaries from all levels of government will gather this week for the ribbon cutting of Pantex's new administration complex.

The 343,000 square-foot facility will replace several aging buildings on the premises, some of which have stood for over 50 years.

The new building will officially open for operations on April 5.

It was completed over 76 weeks of construction, beginning in August 2016.

Representatives from the National Nuclear Security Administration are expected to attend, as well as members of Congress and local politicians.

