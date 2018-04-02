Childress K-9 officer to receive new protective vest

After a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9's, Inc., the Childress Police Department's K-9, Brit, will receive a new bullet and stab protective best.

The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of K9 Ty, California City Police Department" and will arrive in the next eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9's Inc. is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The charity has provided over 2,800 vests in 50 states.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the United States with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20-months-old.

