'Fight Hunger. Spark Change' while grocery shopping in April

This month, you can "Fight Hunger. Spark Change" while grocery shopping at Walmart.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Walmart, Feeding America and the High Plains Food Bank have kicked off the 5th annual "Fight Hunger. Spark Change" campaign with the goal of securing at least 200 million meals for food insecure families in our community.

From now until April 30, you can join their efforts while shopping at your local Walmart.

For every product you purchase from a participating supplier, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of one meal to the High Plains Food Bank. Those suppliers include General Mills, The Coca-Cola Company, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay/Quaker, Bush Brothers, Clorox Sales Company, Conagra, Motts, Unilever, Maruchan, Pinnacle Foods, Post and JM Smucker.

For every transaction made using the Walmart Credit Card, Synchrony Bank will also donate the monetary equivalent of one meal, up to $750,000.

While you checkout, you can make a donation to the High Plains Food Bank at the register.

Lastly, you can use social media to help #FightHunger. For every traceable post of campaign content with #FightHunger on Instagram and for every traceable share or retweet of campaign content, Walmart will donate $10 to Feeding America. For every click on the support button on the Walmart website, the company will donate $1 to Feeding America, up to $1.5 million.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.