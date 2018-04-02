5th suspect arrested in Kansas for 2017 kidnapping and sexual as - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

5th suspect arrested in Kansas for 2017 kidnapping and sexual assault in Randall County

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Police find James Washburn in Kansas, arrest suspect for 2017 kidnapping and sexual assault (Source: Randall County Jail) Police find James Washburn in Kansas, arrest suspect for 2017 kidnapping and sexual assault (Source: Randall County Jail)
RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

A fifth suspect in an October kidnapping and sexual assault case has been arrested.

Spokesman with the Randall County Sheriff's Office Danny Alexander said deputies went to Emporia, Kansas on Wednesday to bring back James Washburn on three aggravated sexual assault charges and a kidnapping charge.

Officials say Washburn hopped a train after the incident for which four other people are currently awaiting trial for holding a woman against her will in rural Randall County near Rockwell Road.

Washburn is being held on a $1 million bond.

The other suspects, Paul Teague, Jessica Valverde, Case Malin and Timothy Rivas, all face at least $1 million bonds. 

