Traffic stop leads to seizure of 19 pounds of heroin

DPS seized close to 19 pounds of heroin after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

Wednesday, March 28, around 11:45 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2017 Nissan Rogue traveling east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation. The Trooper discovered seven bundles of heroin concealed inside the spare tire.

Joel Rocco, 47, and Brandon Johnson 30, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Both men were transported and booked into the Oldham County jail. DPS Special Agents assisted with the case.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from San Diego to Rome, New York.

